SYDNEY, Sept 3 - Australian shares are likely to
open flat on Wednesday, with the major miners likely to stall
any gains as iron ore prices approach a five-year low amid a
supply glut.
Investors will watching second quarter GDP due out today.
* Local share price index futures rose 3 points to
5,649.0, a 9.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.51 percent, its
biggest gain in two weeks to 5,658.5.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 3.6
points to 5,6218.6 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended mostly lower as falling crude oil prices
dragged energy shares down and offset strong manufacturing data.
* Zinc climbed to a four-week high on speculators and
computer-driven funds while copper held near its recent low,
weighed by economic data showing slow growth in China and
Europe.
* 2nd Quarter GDP will be released at 1130 (0130GMT)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2316 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2002.28 -0.05% -1.090
USD/JPY 105.12 0.05% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4229 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1266.34 0.07% 0.940
US CRUDE 93.16 0.30% 0.280
DOW JONES 17067.56 -0.18% -30.89
ASIA ADRS 155.28 0.78% 1.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends mixed, energy shares fall
* Brent Oil sinks to 16-month low on demand fears
* Gold slides 1.7 pct on dollar rally, technical selling
* Copper drifts near recent low on factory slowdown
