* Financials pull ASX higher
* BHP trades ex-dividend
* Strong U.S. manufacturing data
By Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, September 3 Australian shares edged slightly
higher in midday trading on Wednesday as banking and insurance stocks pulled up
the benchmark index while miners declined following falls in oil and copper
prices.
Investors bet on a sustained period of low interest rates following soft
domestic GDP data while better than expected United States manufacturing figures
overnight led to expectations of a broader economic recovery.
"There have been bullish rcommendations and that's helped the financials,"
said Bell Potter Seucrities private client adviser Stuart Smith.
"We've been experiencing paltry volume but it's picked up a little bit. I
think we're going to have a strong September."
After slipping at the open, the S&P/ASX 200 index gathered momentum
and was up 0.2 percent or 10.99 points at 5669.5 by 0136 GMT.
BHP Billiton fell 1.3 percent or $0.50 to A$36.39. The stock traded
ex-dividend but fell less than half its A$1.24 dividend after U.S. manufacturing
activity hit a nearly 3-1/2-year high last month and construction spending
rebounded in July.
Gold giant Newcrest Mining fell 2.5 percent to A$11.04 after gold
prices fell to a two-month low. Rio Tinto was down 0.71 percent at
A$62.58.
Insurer QBE, which has major operations in the U.S., led the
financials higher, adding 1.29 percent. Investment bank Macquarie Group
, which also has a significant U.S. business, was up 1.48 percent.
Healthcare products supplier Australian Pharmaceutical Industries
jumped 10.26 percent to 64.5 cents after issuing a profit upgrade.
New Zealand stocks edged higher, with the benchmark NZX-50 index 0.1
percent up at 5226.73.
Of the leading stocks, casino operator Sky City Entertainment Ltd
was 0.8 percent higher at NZ$3.83, just shy of a five-week high, and Fisher and
Paykel Healthcare Ltd was 1 percent higher at NZ$5.05.
Small and medium-cap stocks supported the overall market, with modest gains
for the part-privatised state energy companies, Meridian and Mighty
River Power, and telecommunications network operator Chorus.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)