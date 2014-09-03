SYDNEY, Sept 4 Australian shares are set to inch
up on Thursday after Ukraine and Russia took steps toward a
ceasefire, but miners are likely to cap gains as iron ore prices
fell to a near five-year low.
Investors will watch for data on retail sales and trade
balance later in the day.
* Local share price index futures were unchanged at
5,640.0 to sit at a 7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark closed nearly steady on
Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was barely
changed at 5,224.97 points.
* U.S. stocks ended mostly down on Wednesday, as a decline
in Apple shares dragged the Nasdaq lower and investors held off
on big bets before the European Central Bank's upcoming policy
meeting.
* Nickel prices jumped to a four-week high on Wednesday on
news that a Philippine senator had urged a ban on unprocessed
mineral ore exports and following an options expiry in London.
* Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI fell overnight to $85.70, a
near five-year low.
* Shares of Recall Holdings Ltd will likely rise
after it entered into an agreement to sell its secure
destruction services business in Germany.
* Fortescue Metals Group Ltd reported its August
iron ore shipments rose to a record.
