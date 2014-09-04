SYDNEY, Sept 5 Australian shares are seen
steadying at the open on Friday after two sessions of losses,
though a rout in iron ore prices to record lows and a decline on
Wall Street may damp investor sentiment.
* Local share price index futures was flat at
5,633.0, a 1.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended down on Thursday, retreating from
intraday records for the S&P and Dow, as a decline in energy
shares sapped an earlier rally following the European Central
Bank's new stimulus measures.
* Nickel prices climbed to their highest in seven weeks as
speculators returned to the market on worries that the
Philippines could follow Indonesia in banning unprocessed ore
exports.
* Spot iron ore prices have fallen to their lowest in nearly
five years, and China rebar and iron ore futures both dropped on
Thursday to record lows, with credit still tight and buyers
waiting to restock.
* Australian Industry Group's construction index is due out
later on Friday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2301 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1997.65 -0.15% -3.070
USD/JPY 105.39 0.12% 0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4533 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1257.85 -0.24% -2.990
US CRUDE 94.54 0.10% 0.090
DOW JONES 17069.58 -0.05% -8.70
ASIA ADRS 155.88 -0.33% -0.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends down as energy shares decline, offset ECB
* Oil slips on surprise ECB rate cut, EIA data supports
* Gold drops as euro slumps against dollar after ECB
moves
* Nickel hits 7-week high as Philippine news spurs
spectators
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by)