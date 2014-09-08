BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
SYDNEY, Sept 8 Australian shares dipped 0.4 percent on Monday to finish at a three-week low as some big-name stocks traded ex-dividend and financials were weak, though an uptick on Wall Street helped to contain losses.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 21.7 points to 5,577.0 at the close of trade, its fourth consecutive day of losses. The benchmark lost 0.6 percent on Friday and was down 0.5 percent last week, its second straight week of losses.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent or 7.9 points to 5,261.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year