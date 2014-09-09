BRIEF-Palestine Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
MELBOURNE, Sept 10 Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday after Wall Street fell, but a rise in the U.S. dollar may shore up the market's biggest exporters, like the miners, blood products maker CSL and packaging group Amcor. * Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,586.0, which was a 21.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as Apple shares declined and as bond yields hit their highest in a month on concerns the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than some investors had expected. * Metals prices fell, with nickel down 5 percent after worries faded about a squeeze on supply from the Philippines and other metals were knocked by a robust U.S. dollar hitting a 14-month high. * Fairfax Media may be in the frame following a media report that billionaire shareholder Gina Rinehart had considered making a bid for the publisher of the Sydney Morning Herald and Australian Financial Review. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2239 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1988.44 -0.65% -13.100 USD/JPY 106.18 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5018 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1255.06 -0.07% -0.880 US CRUDE 92.83 0.09% 0.080 DOW JONES 17013.87 -0.57% -97.55 ASIA ADRS 153.80 -1.02% -1.58 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower as Apple falls, bond yields rise * Brent oil falls to 17-month low as supply weighs * Gold drops below $1,250/oz; platinum hits 7-month low * Nickel slides as Philippines supply concern fades For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)
CAIRO, April 30 Egypt has kept its customs exchange rate steady at 16.5 pounds per dollar, 10 percent below the market price of the dollar for May, Amr al-Munir, deputy Finance minister for fiscal policies, told Reuters.