* ASX 200 loses 0.7 percent in broad sell-off

* 32 shares higher, 161 shares lower, 7 shares unchanged

* Sharp reversal in consumer sentiment drags market lower (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Thuy Ong and Naomi Tajitsu

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 10 Australian shares lost 0.7 percent on Wednesday as most sectors sold off after Wall Street lost ground overnight on fears of earlier than expected Fed rate hikes, and a measure of Australian consumer confidence slumped.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment index suffered a sharp reversal showing a drop of 4.6 percent in September, from August when it jumped 3.8 percent, as households became more concerned about the outlook for the economy and employment.

Among consumer discretionary stocks, department store operator Myer Holdings Ltd declined 0.6 percent, electronics and entertainment retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd slipped 0.1 percent, and Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd dropped 1.1 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 39.8 points to 5,568.1 by 0302 GMT, hovering around 3-1/2 week lows. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday.

A group of stocks trading ex-dividend also dragged the market lower with Woolworths Ltd,Australia's largest supermarket chain by market share, tumbling 2.3 percent which to shave 4 points off the ASX 200 index, while health insurance company NIB Holdings Ltd slumped 5.2 percent.

The Australian benchmark jumped to a six-year peak of 5,679.5 on Aug. 21, since then, global growth worries, geopolitical tensions and a sharp drop in iron ore prices have dragged on the market.

Iron ore miners continued to pressure the market as Shanghai rebar futures fell more than 2 percent to a record low.

Bluechips BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd lost 0.9 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd skid 1.6 percent after the company said the Western Australian government plans to introduce legislation to "validate a number of past environmental approvals".

"The continued weakness in iron ore has seen continued selling in that space which is a pretty big proportion of our market," said Ben Clark, a portfolio manager at TMS Capital.

"It's a market that looks fairly valued so it's easy to see a correction."

Macmahon Holdings Ltd bounced 4.6 percent to A$0.115 after securing a new three year funding facility, saying its book-build closed oversubscribed, and the facility will be upsized from A$280 million to A$317.5 million.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index slipped 10.23 points to 5,233.47, creeping further away from a record high hit at the start of the week as the index tracked losses in global share markets.

The slight losses reflected the ownership cut-off dates for dividend payments for companies including Air New Zealand, steel products manufacturer Steel and Tube and online auction site TradeMe.

But market participants said that overall movements were subdued as many investors were sidelined ahead of general elections on Sept. 22.

A win is expected for the ruling, business-friendly National party, which would be positive for shares, although the make-up of a likely coalition government remains up in the air.

Power companies including Mighty River Power and Meridian Energy held most of their gains after rallying in the lead-up to the vote, as falling support for the opposition Labour party is seen scuttling a proposal to create a national wholesale electricity buyer.

This has reduced the risk of lower revenues in the sector, which market participants said would support those shares in the near term.

"We could see a bit of an uptick in those companies as (Labour's) Kiwi power proposal would definitely be off the table," said James Smalley, director at Hamilton Hindin Greene, referring to a National win in the polls.

(Editing by Eric Meijer)