SYDNEY, Sept 11 Australian shares are set to rise from 3-1/2 week lows on Thursday following a push higher on Wall Street, as investors eye key employment data and earnings from Australia's largest department store operator Myer.

Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5595.0, a 20.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had its worst day in a month on Wednesday, losing 0.6 percent.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent in early trade.

* A rebound in Apple shares helped push U.S. stocks higher on Wednesday, breaking the market's two-day string of losses.

* Apple shares jumped 3.1 percent to $101, the most actively traded on the Nasdaq, after several brokerages raised their price targets on the iPhone maker.

* Spot iron ore prices fell to a fresh 5-year low on Wednesday as the market's deep supply glut contiued to dent buying appetite.

* Copper rose but remained near a one-month low due to concerns about growth in top consumer China.

* Gold fell 0.6 percent, trading near its lowest in seven months at just over $1,240 an ounce, pulled down by fears that encouraging economic data could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

* Training and workforce company Vocation Ltd says it has sucessfully completed its institutional placement to raise A$74 million.

* The GPT Group says it is seeking the listing of a new ASX listed metorpolitan office fund.

* Aspen Group Ltd says it has executed documentation to refinance its debt facility, saying its available debt limit has been increased to A$50 million with the maturity date extended to August 2016.

* Employment data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics is due later in the day.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2310 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1995.69 0.36% 7.250 USD/JPY 106.81 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5432 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1250 0.13% 1.600 US CRUDE 91.85 0.20% 0.180 DOW JONES 17068.71 0.32% 54.84 ASIA ADRS 154.10 0.19% 0.30 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ends higher after 2 days of losses as Apple rebounds * Oil falls on supply growth, U.S. crude drops to 16-month low * Gold near lowest in seven months on Fed rate hike fears * Copper edges up; dollar, China concerns limit gains

