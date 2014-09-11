* ASX 200 slips 0.2 percent with 68 shares higher, 116
shares lower, 16 shares unchanged
* Myer slumps 8.5 percent after disappointing profit
* Companies with U.S. exposure buoys market on weak Aussie
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 11 Australian shares
reversed early gains to slip 0.2 percent on Thursday as weakness
among miners, while investors dumped retailer Myer Holdings Ltd
after a disappointing earnings report.
But, with the Aussie dollar weakening, stocks in companies
who receive a large portion of their revenues in U.S. dollars
helped shore up the market.
Myer dropped 8.5 pecent to trade at six-week lows after the
department store operator posted a 22.6 percent fall in annual
profit.
Stocks in the resources space suffered as spot iron ore
prices fell to a fresh 5-year low on Wednesday due to a supply
glut. Global iron ore miner BHP Billiton Ltd dipped 0.6
percent, and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd lost 2 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 9.2 points to 5,565.1
by 0258 GMT, its second session of losses. The benchmark had its
worst day in a month on Wednesday, losing 0.6 percent.
The benchmark index had struck a six-year peak of 5,679.5 on
Aug. 21, but since then the market has fallen to 3-1/2 week lows
on global growth worries, geopolitical tensions and weak iron
ore prices.
"We're very bearish on the whole iron ore space," said Shawn
Hickman, managing director at Market Matters in Sydney. "With
the exception of any companies with U.S. earnings, the market
looks very, very heavy."
Stocks exposed to U.S. markets climbed higher as the
Australian dollar hovered around five-month lows of $0.9183
against the U.S. dollar.
Among these, QBE Insurance Ltd jumped 2.8 percent
to a five-month high of A$12.10, blood products maker CSL Ltd
climbed 1.2 percent, while pallet-maker Brambles Ltd
gained 1.5 percent.
Elsewhere, Australian employment surged by 121,000 in
August, far beyond forecasts in the biggest rise in at least
three decades.
Training and workforce company Vocation Ltd dropped
4.1 percent after saying it has sucessfully completed its
institutional placement to raise A$74 million with new shares
issued at a price of A$3.05, a 7.9 percent discount to its close
of A$3.31 on September 9.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3
percent, or 18.2 points, to 5,254.9.
Power stocks look to extend a bull run on expectations that
opposition political parties proposing regulation of the sector
won't win power at next week's general election. Contact Energy
added 1.2 percent to NZ$5.72, and Meridian Energy
jumped 3.3 percent to NZ$1.395.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)