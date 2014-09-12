* ASX 200 dips 0.4 percent as bond yields rise
* 73 shares higher, 114 shares lower, 13 shares unchanged
* Volumes modestly lower as investors eye events next week
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Thuy Ong and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 12 Australian shares
were down 0.4 percent to four-week lows on Friday as investors
exited equities on the back of rising bond yields, though an
uptick among recently-routed mining stocks steadied the market.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia dipped 0.6 percent,
while Westpac Banking Corp lost 0.7 percent. Mid-tier
bank Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd dropped 1.6 percent
and Bank of Queensland Ltd 1.4 percent.
"All the yield-proxy players have not done well as bond
yields have risen," said Damien Boey, equity strategist at
Credit Suisse.
"Anything that's offering low yield at the moment is getting
hit a bit."
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 19.8 points to 5,526.3 by
0217 GMT. For the week, the benchmark was down 1.3 percent, and
was on track for its third straight weekly decline.
Investors stayed cautious ahead of key events including the
Scottish referendum and next week's U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting. China, Australia's largest export market, is due to
release industrial output and retail sales data on the weekend.
Trading volume was moderately lower, with 223.7 million
shares trading hands by 0215 GMT, compared to a five day daily
average of 444.8 million shares.
The resource space eked out a minor gain after being sold
off in recent weeks on the back of slumping iron prices.
Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
added 0.5 percent and 0.2 percent, though gains were
capped as the commodity needed to make steel fell to its lowest
since September 2009. Australia's biggest gold miner Newcrest
Mining Ltd edged 0.2 percent higher.
In September, BHP has skid 2.7 percent while Rio Tinto is
down 1.5 percent.
Myer Holdings Ltd tumbled 5.8 percent on Friday,
continuing the previous session's slump after Australia's
largest department store operator posted a 22.6 percent fall in
annual profit.
Analysts said a number of brokers had downgraded the stock.
The share-price rally before its earnings report was cancelled
out by the disappointing results, with the stock back to A$2.03,
where it was in June.
Among other retailers, Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd
declined 0.9 percent and discount outlet Reject Shop Ltd
dropped 1.4 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZ-50 index slipped 28.3
points to 5,233.99.
Losses were driven by a 6.7 percent slide in Xero
which hit a three-week low of NZ$21.40 after the resignation of
the accounting software developer's head of U.S. operations
after only seven months raised concerns about its aggressive
expansion plans.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)