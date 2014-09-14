SYDNEY, Sept 15 Australian shares are set to decline on Monday led by a confluence of negative leads, including a slide in iron ore prices and another weak batch of data from China - Australia's major export market.

Local share price index futures was down 0.3 percent to 5,519, a 12.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Friday and lost 1.2 percent for the week, its biggest weekly drop in five weeks.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent in early trade.

* Infratil jumped 6.2 percent to A$2.64, its highest since January 2008. The utilities investor said it had decided to sell its Australian energy operations to power generator and retailer Snowy Hydro for a cash consideration of A$605 million ($544.62 million) plus adjustments.

* U.S. stocks fell on Friday as energy shares extended their recent slide, while rising bond yields drove down high-dividend paying shares.

* China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly six years in August while growth in other key sectors also cooled, raising fears the world's second-largest economy may be at risk of a sharp slowdown unless Beijing takes fresh stimulus measures.

* Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI is trading at its lowest since September 2009, weighed down by plentiful supply and a weaker steel market in top importer China.

* Gold slumped to an eight-month low, dropping 1 percent as a lack of physical and investment demand, and widespread commodities losses, weighed on bullion.

* Steelmaker Arrium Ltd has launched a share sale to shareholders and institutions aiming to raise A$754 million to pay down debt to help it cope with a slump in iron ore prices. The company said its securities will remain in a trading halt until 18 September.

* Macquarie Group Ltd says it is expecting its current financial year profit to be slightly higher on 2014, thanks to increased performance fees from its listed and unlisted funds.

* James Hardie Industries PLC AX> said the company and the NSW government were advised by the asbestos injuries compensation fund that is is "reasonably foresseable that a shorfall in the funding of claims will arise in 2017".

* Papillon Resources Ltd says B2Gold Corp shareholders have approved a merger with the company.

* New motor vehicle sales data will be released later in the day.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2319 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1985.54 -0.6% -11.910 USD/JPY 107.28 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6087 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1227.5 -0.05% -0.630 US CRUDE 91.35 -1.00% -0.920 DOW JONES 16987.51 -0.36% -61.49 ASIA ADRS 153.04 -0.48% -0.73 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St declines with energy, ends 5-week string of gains * Oil drops as ample supply overtakes demand * Gold down 1 pct, hits 8-month low on weak physical demand * Copper posts biggest weekly loss in two months on dollar

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)