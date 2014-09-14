SYDNEY, Sept 15 Australian shares are set to
decline on Monday led by a confluence of negative leads,
including a slide in iron ore prices and another weak batch of
data from China - Australia's major export market.
Local share price index futures was down 0.3
percent to 5,519, a 12.1-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent
on Friday and lost 1.2 percent for the week, its biggest weekly
drop in five weeks.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent in early trade.
* Infratil jumped 6.2 percent to A$2.64, its
highest since January 2008. The utilities investor said it had
decided to sell its Australian energy operations to power
generator and retailer Snowy Hydro for a cash consideration of
A$605 million ($544.62 million) plus adjustments.
* U.S. stocks fell on Friday as energy shares extended their
recent slide, while rising bond yields drove down high-dividend
paying shares.
* China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly
six years in August while growth in other key sectors also
cooled, raising fears the world's second-largest economy may be
at risk of a sharp slowdown unless Beijing takes fresh stimulus
measures.
* Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI is trading at its lowest since September 2009,
weighed down by plentiful supply and a weaker steel market in
top importer China.
* Gold slumped to an eight-month low, dropping 1 percent as
a lack of physical and investment demand, and widespread
commodities losses, weighed on bullion.
* Steelmaker Arrium Ltd has launched a share sale
to shareholders and institutions aiming to raise A$754 million
to pay down debt to help it cope with a slump in iron ore
prices. The company said its securities will remain in a trading
halt until 18 September.
* Macquarie Group Ltd says it is expecting its
current financial year profit to be slightly higher on 2014,
thanks to increased performance fees from its listed and
unlisted funds.
* James Hardie Industries PLC AX> said the company and
the NSW government were advised by the asbestos injuries
compensation fund that is is "reasonably foresseable that a
shorfall in the funding of claims will arise in 2017".
* Papillon Resources Ltd says B2Gold Corp
shareholders have approved a merger with the company.
* New motor vehicle sales data will be released later in the
day.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2319 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1985.54 -0.6% -11.910
USD/JPY 107.28 -0.04% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6087 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1227.5 -0.05% -0.630
US CRUDE 91.35 -1.00% -0.920
DOW JONES 16987.51 -0.36% -61.49
ASIA ADRS 153.04 -0.48% -0.73
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St declines with energy, ends 5-week string of
gains
* Oil drops as ample supply overtakes demand
* Gold down 1 pct, hits 8-month low on weak physical
demand
* Copper posts biggest weekly loss in two months on
dollar
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)