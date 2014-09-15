* ASX dips 0.7 percent, uptick in miners pare losses
* 36 shares higher, 153 shares lower, 11 shares unchanged
* Most sectors trading lower as investors eye busy week
By Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 15 Australian shares
dipped 0.7 percent on Monday led by a confluence of negative
factors including weak economic data from China and investor
concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates
sooner than expected.
China, Australia's largest export market, posted the weakest
pace of expansion in factory output in nearly six years over the
weekend while growth in other key sectors also cooled, raising
fears it may be at risk of a sharp slowdown unless Beijing takes
fresh stimulus measures.
"For international investors, there may also be some concern
about the implications of weaker Chinese growth for the broader
Australian economy," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at
CMC Markets in a research note.
The 'Big Four' banks all fell with top lender Commonwealth
Bank of Australia Ltd down 0.9 percent as it traded
ex-dividend.
The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 38.1 points to 5,493.0
by 0218 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Friday and lost
1.2 percent for the week, its biggest weekly drop in five weeks.
The benchmark index hit a six-year high of 5,679.5 on August
21, but has slumped some 180 points to trade at one-month lows.
"It's a reflection of a continued trend, the market was down
last week, that selling momentum has been maintained today,"
said Tom Piotrowski, a market analyst at Commonwealth Securities
in Sydney adding that some buying was creeping back into the
market.
The resource sector eked out a minor gain for a second
session after being sold off in recent weeks on the back of
slumping iron ore prices. Iron ore for immediate delivery to
China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI posted a modest uptick of
0.1 percent.
Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd added 0.4 percent,
while world No.4 iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
climbed 1 percent.
Investors would be eyeing the minutes from the RBA's
September policy meeting due on Tuesday, and also the outcome of
the referendum for Scottish independence and indications from
the FOMC due later in the week, traders said.
Macquarie Group Ltd jumped 1.6 percent after saying
it is expecting its current financial year profit to be slightly
higher on 2014, thanks to increased performance fees from its
listed and unlisted funds.
Lynas Corp tumbled 10 percent to A$0.135, after
ceasing negotiations with Nomura on debt restructuring.
New Zealand stocks were marginally softer with the benchmark
NZX-50 index down 0.1 percent at 5,216.58, after it hit
a life-time high last week.
Modest softness was evident in several of the top stocks,
including software concern Xero which was down 2.8
percent at NZ$20.50 as it continued to feel the fallout from the
surprise resignation of its head of U.S. operations.
Utilities investor Infratil stood out among the
gains, rising 6.4 percent to NZ$2.645, a six-and-a-half year
high, after it said it would sell its Australian energy
operations, resulting in a net gain of NZ$343 million to NZ$361
million.
Recent market debutant, software developer Vista Group
International was up 10.3 percent on slight volume, to
a record high of NZ$3.20, prompting a price enquiry from the NZX
and a reply from the company that it had nothing material to
disclose.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)