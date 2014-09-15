SYDNEY, Sept 16 Australian shares are seen steadying on Tuesday after the benchmark posted its worst one-day loss in five weeks in the previous session. Mining stocks may climb after battered iron ore prices jumped overnight.

* Local share price index futures were flat at 5,475, a 1.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark suffered its biggest loss in five weeks on Monday, slumping 1 percent.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.3 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday as the tech sector dragged the Nasdaq to its worst day since July and kept the S&P 500 near the unchanged mark as investors cleared the decks for Alibaba's debut planned for later this week.

* Spot iron ore posted its biggest one-day rise since March overnight as firmer spot steel prices in China spurred a rebound from recent 5-year lows, although the recovery is seen as fragile amid growing signs of weakness in the world's No.2 economy.

* Over 2,000 workers at the world's largest copper mine, Chile's Escondida which is controlled by BHP Billiton Ltd , will strike on Sept.22 and 24.

* The Reserve Bank of Australia will release minutes from its September policy meeting later in the day.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1984.13 -0.07% -1.410 USD/JPY 107.13 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5906 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1232.61 -0.01% -0.130 US CRUDE 92.83 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 17031.14 0.26% 43.63 ASIA ADRS 151.62 -0.93% -1.42 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Nasdaq slumps to worst day since July; S&P 500 dips * Brent little changed after dipping to 26-month low * Gold rises on weak Chinese factory data; Fed in focus * Nickel falls on supplies, China growth jitters

