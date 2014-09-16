* ASX 200 dips 0.1 percent on weak Wall Street lead
* 75 shares higher, 113 shares lower, 12 shares unchanged
* Jump in iron ore prices helps support the resource space
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 16 Australian shares
slipped 0.1 percent on Tuesday, following a weaker lead from
Wall Street that dampened local sentiment, though mining stocks
climbed after battered iron ore prices jumped overnight, paring
further losses.
Spot iron ore posted its biggest one-day rise since March
overnight as firmer spot steel prices in China spurred a rebound
from recent 5-year lows, although the recovery is seen as
fragile amid growing signs of weakness in the economy.
The resources sector accounted for most of the gains in
early trade, with global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and
Rio Tinto Ltd adding 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent each.
World no.4 iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
jumped 2.5 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 3.8 points to 5,469.7
by 0214 GMT. The benchmark suffered its biggest loss in five
weeks on Monday, slumping 1 percent.
"As global bond markets show early signs of adjustment to an
emerging higher interest rate environment, yield plays like the
major banks, Telstra and property trusts are losing favour,"
Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, said
in a note to clients.
Higher yielding stocks drifted lower, with National
Australia Bank, Australia's fourth largest by market
value, trading flat and Telstra Corporation Ltd,
Australia's biggest telecommunications provider, declining 0.3
percent.
The healthcare sector also fell with Ramsay Healthcare Ltd
dropping 3.2 percent, and Sonic Healthcare Ltd
dipping 0.2 percent.
The benchmark index hit a six-year high of 5,679.5 on August
21, but has since slumped some 180 points to trade at one-month
lows as a rout in iron ore prices and fears over a slowdown in
China, Australia's largest export market.
Investors face a busy period, with the Scottish independence
referendum result and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later
in the week, traders said.
Elsewhere, Australia's central bank has warned that record
low levels of interest rates risked stoking an unwelcome
increase in home prices and debt, another sign that a further
easing in policy was unlikely.
UGL Ltd jumped 2.7 percent after saying it is a
member of a consortium awarded a A$3.7 billion operations
contract with the New South Wales government to deliver the
North West Rail Link.
Paladin Energy Ltd dumped 3.2 percent to 1-month
lows of A$0.38 after saying it expects a lower forecast for its
September quarter production.
New Zealand stocks were weaker with the benchmark NZX-50
index down 0.26 percent to 5,197.08, as it retreated
fell to a three-week low after hitting a life time high last
week.
Several of the top stocks were softer, including Sky TV
down 2 percent to NZ$6.30, and a 1 percent dip for F&P
Healthcare to NZ$5.18. State-controlled national
carrier Air New Zealand was down 2.7 percent at
NZ$1.975.
However, accounting software developer Xero clawed
back some of its recent losses, rebounding 2.6 percent to
NZ$20.56.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)