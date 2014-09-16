(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 16 Australian shares fell 0.5
percent to a one-month low on Tuesday, extending morning losses
after a weaker lead from Wall Street and trepidation ahead of
the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting damped
sentiment.
A recovery in mining stocks after battered iron ore prices
jumped overnight helped cushion the S&P/ASX 200 index's
losses. The benchmark dropped 28.1 points to 5,445.4 at the
close of trade, a 1-month low - it suffered its biggest loss in
five weeks on Monday, slumping 1 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.4
percent or 21.1 points to 5,189.8.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)