SYDNEY, Sept 17 Australian shares are seen
recovering from one-month lows on Wednesday following stronger
leads from Wall Street overnight and as iron ore futures showed
an uptick for the recently battered commodity.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent
to 5,469, a 23.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent to a
one-month low on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday and the S&P notched its best
performance in a month after a report shifted investor
expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy statement due on
Wednesday.
* Major indexes rallied with participants citing a report in
the Wall Street Journal as indicating the Fed could be less
hawkish than markets have been expecting, as investors try to
divine when the central bank will hike interest rates.
* China's iron ore futures extended gains to a third
straight day on Tuesday, backed by expectations Chinese steel
mills would replenish stockpiles ahead of a long holiday next
month.
* Sai Global Ltd said on Wednesday it has received
no final bids for the whole company after putting itself up for
sale following an indicative offer.
* Poseidon Nickel Ltd says it has come to an
agreement with the Minderoo Foundation to extend the terms of
its loan facility, with a repayment date until April 1, 2015.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2259 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1998.98 0.75% 14.850
USD/JPY 107.14 0.05% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5942 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1234.58 -0.03% -0.360
US CRUDE 94.69 -0.20% -0.190
DOW JONES 17131.97 0.59% 100.83
ASIA ADRS 152.13 0.33% 0.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)