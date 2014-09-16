SYDNEY, Sept 17 Australian shares are seen recovering from one-month lows on Wednesday following stronger leads from Wall Street overnight and as iron ore futures showed an uptick for the recently battered commodity.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,469, a 23.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent to a one-month low on Tuesday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday and the S&P notched its best performance in a month after a report shifted investor expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy statement due on Wednesday.

* Major indexes rallied with participants citing a report in the Wall Street Journal as indicating the Fed could be less hawkish than markets have been expecting, as investors try to divine when the central bank will hike interest rates.

* China's iron ore futures extended gains to a third straight day on Tuesday, backed by expectations Chinese steel mills would replenish stockpiles ahead of a long holiday next month.

* Sai Global Ltd said on Wednesday it has received no final bids for the whole company after putting itself up for sale following an indicative offer.

* Poseidon Nickel Ltd says it has come to an agreement with the Minderoo Foundation to extend the terms of its loan facility, with a repayment date until April 1, 2015.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2259 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1998.98 0.75% 14.850 USD/JPY 107.14 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5942 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1234.58 -0.03% -0.360 US CRUDE 94.69 -0.20% -0.190 DOW JONES 17131.97 0.59% 100.83 ASIA ADRS 152.13 0.33% 0.51 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St climbs as expectations shift on Fed policy * Oil gains on OPEC production cut talk, Libya paring output * Gold rises before Fed as weak dollar, oil rally help * Copper rallies as dollar sinks, U.S. Fed meeting begins

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)