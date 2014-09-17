BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

SYDNEY, Sept 17 Australian shares fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday to 11-week lows as worries the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin to raise rates hit investor sentiment, although a modest recovery in miners tempered losses.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 38.1 points to 5,407.3, its lowest close since July 1. The benchmark fell for its sixth consecutive session, its longest losing streak since early August. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.9 percent or 47.4 points to finish the session at 5,142.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan