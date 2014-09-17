* ASX 200 hovers at 11-week low on jitters over Fed hike
* 75 shares higher, 105 shares lower, 20 shares unchanged
* High yield stocks including 'Big Four' banks, Telstra drop
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 17 Australian shares
eased to an 11-week low on Wednesday on worry the U.S. Federal
Reserve may begin to raise rates although an extended recovery
in miners tempered losses.
High-yielding stocks, including the 'Big Four' banks, fell
as investors trimmed equity holdings.
The country's top lender by assets, National Australia Bank
m declined 0.8 percent and Australia's No.3 lender,
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, dropped 1.4
percent. Australia's biggest telecommunications provider Telstra
Corp Ltd slipped 0.2 percent.
Martin Lakos, a division director at Macquarie Bank, said he
suspects overseas investors were selling down, with markets
concerned about the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee
meeting and when the Fed will shift its policy.
"You're seeing that weakness flow into Australian banks
because typically, as bond yields rise, you tend to see a shift
towards growth and away from defensives and high-yielding
securities," Lakos said, adding that he thought market jitters
were premature. Macquarie Bank is forecasting a hike in U.S.
interest rates in the first or second quarter of 2015.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 21.3 points to 5,424.1 by
0210 GMT, its sixth session of losses and its longest losing
streak since early August. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent.
The benchmark hit a six-year high of 5,679.5 on Aug. 21, but
has since slumped intraday to lows last seen on July 2 on a rout
in iron ore prices and fears over a slowdown in China,
Australia's largest export market. A rise in bond yields has
also dampened investor appetite for equities.
Miners continued their rebound as iron ore futures extended
gains, backed by expectations Chinese steel mills would
replenish stockpiles ahead of a long holiday next month.
Global iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio
Tinto Ltd both added 0.6 percent. Iluka Resources Ltd
rose 0.2 percent, while Oz Minerals Ltd jumped
1.2 percent.
Sai Global Ltd slumped 7.7 percent to trade at
April lows of A$4.09 after the compliance advisory firm said it
had not received any bids for the whole company after putting
itself up for sale.
Poseidon Nickel Ltd soared 4.4 percent after coming
to an agreement with the Minderoo Foundation to extend the terms
of its loan facility, with a repayment date until April 1, 2015.
New Zealand stocks were slightly softer after giving back
early solid gains, with the benchmark NZX-50 index down
0.1 percent at 5,185.35. It had risen as much as 0.4 percent
after the open.
Among the top stocks, accounting software developer Xero
continued its recovery, rising 2.9 percent to NZ$21.60,
but telecommunications company Spark was down 2 percent
at NZ$2.99.
Fast food operator Restaurant Brands hit a record
high of NZ$3.43 after reporting a 5.8 percent lift in second
quarter sales, before easing back to settle up 1.5 percent at
NZ$3.40.
The market also reflected several large dividend payouts,
including casino operator Sky City Entertainment, Port
of Tauranga, and retailer Briscoe Group.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)