BRIEF-Risesun Real Estate Development sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 10 pct to 30 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan
MELBOURNE, Sept 18 Australian shares are set to bounce off 11-week lows on Thursday, with miners likely to be buoyed by China's move to bolster bank lending and companies exposed to the U.S. market set to gain from a jump in the U.S. dollar. * Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,399.0, which was just an 8.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 5,159.4 in early trade. * U.S. stocks edged higher in volatile trading on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" and repeated concerns over slack in the labor market, standing firm against calls to overhaul its policy statement. * Copper edged up on Wednesday on a report that China's central bank will provide the country's biggest banks with fresh loans to bolster the economy of the world's largest metals consumer. * Gold fell to fresh eight-month lows as the dollar rallied. * Shares in Arrium Ltd are due to resume trading on Thursday following the iron ore miner and steelmaker's deeply discounted A$98 million sale of shares to institutions to help it cope with a slump in iron ore prices. * Luxury retailer Oroton Group is due to release its full year earnings on Thursday, with analysts expecting a net profit of A$8.93 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2235 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2001.57 0.13% 2.590 USD/JPY 108.48 0.1% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6216 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1217.41 -0.46% -5.580 US CRUDE 93.98 -0.47% -0.440 DOW JONES 17156.85 0.15% 24.88 ASIA ADRS 150.82 -0.86% -1.31 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St edges higher after Fed; Dow sets record * Oil prices fall on big U.S. crude stocks build * Gold prices fall over 1 pct to new 8-month lows * Copper up on China stimulus reports For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan
* Says firm's president to hold press conference on Tues afternoon