SYDNEY, Sept 18 Australian shares ended added 0.2 percent on Thursday, snapping six sessions of losses in choppy trade as a strong U.S. dollar helped local exporters, though a drop in iron ore prices hurt the resource sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 8.6 points to 5,415.8 at the close of trade after touching an intraday low of 5,373.4. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent or 11.8 points to finish the session at 5,154.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)