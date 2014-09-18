* ASX 200 dips 0.5 percent in seventh session of losses
* 68 shares higher, 118 shares lower, 13 shares unchanged
* Stocks with strong offshore exposure gain on weaker $A
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 18 Australian shares
reversed early gains to shed 0.5 percent on Thursday, extending
losses to a seventh session with further weakness in iron ore
prices hurting the resource sector.
Stocks with exposure to the United States found support on
signs of strength in the world's largest economy and as the
Aussie dollar fell near six-month lows, benefitting exporters.
Elsewhere, iron ore retreated further after a spike higher
at the start of the week, reflecting continued pressure from a
well-supplied market. Global iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd
and Rio Tinto Ltd fell 1.2 percent and 0.9
percent, respectively.
The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 28.4 points to 5,378.9
by 0155 GMT, trading at 11-week lows. The benchmark fell 0.7
percent on Wednesday.
The banking sector reversed its strong start to trade lower.
Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia declined 0.7
percent and Australia's oldest bank Westpac Banking Corp
lost 0.4 percent.
"Overseas investors do not benefit from franking credits and
lose with a falling $A, hence they sell on mass as we are
currently witnessing," said Alexander Aguilan, investment
adviser at Market Matters in a note to clients addressing the
fall among banking stocks.
Stocks with U.S. exposure gained ground as the Australian
dollar traded at $0.8963, near six-month lows in early
Asia-Pacific trade.
Pallet-maker Brambles Ltd jumped 1.7 percent, while
blood products maker and Treasury Wine Estates Ltd
climbed 1.3 percent.
Companies with large offshore earnings benefit from a weaker
Australian dollar, with their bottom lines boosted as funds are
repatriated.
Arrium Ltd dived some 26 percent to all-time lows
of A$0.42 after raising A$465 million from instituations at a
steep 26 percent discount to its last trade.
Macmahon Holdings Ltd soared 9.1 percent after it
said the company and two of its Mongolian operating subsidiaries
had entered into a three-week standstill agreement with
state-owned mining company Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi.
Wesfarmers Ltd lost 1.3 percent to 6-week lows of
A$42.54 after the company said the Australian Competition and
Consumer Commission would not oppose the acquistion of three IGA
supermarkets by the company.
Luxury retailer Oroton Group Ltd bounced 13.8
percent after its net profit after income tax expense jumped
15.6 percent to A$8.3 million and has declared a fully franked
final dividend of A$0.08 per ordinary share.
New Zealand stocks were firmer after falling in each of the
past four consecutive sessions, with broad based buying support
for the leading stocks. The benchmark NZX-50 index was
up 0.3 percent at 5,156.43.
The top stock Fletcher Building eased 0.8 percent
to a seven-and-a-half month low of NZ$8.70 before rising a
couple of cents, but most of the other top 10 companies were
modestly higher.
Local investors are looking to Saturday's general election,
with the latest polls showing the governing centre-right
National Party well ahead but likely to need the support of
minor parties to govern.
The opposition Labour and Green parties have a proposal to
heavily regulate the New Zealand power sector, which has weighed
on stocks such as Contact Energy and Mighty River Power
.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)