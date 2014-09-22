SYDNEY, Sept 23 Australian shares are expected
to see a tentative start on Tuesday after sliding to five-month
lows in the previous session, with overnight weakness on Wall
Street and a continued slump in iron ore prices likely to drag
on the market.
Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent,
an 11-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark declined 1.3 percent on Monday, its biggest
one-day loss since early August.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks closed lower overnight, with the S&P 500
suffering its biggest one-day decline since early August, as the
latest housing data came in much weaker than expected, raising
new concerns about the rate of growth in the economy.
* Chinese steel and iron ore futures slid 4 percent to their
lowest on record on Monday, plagued by worries about excess
supply at a time when demand for both in the world's top
consumer is growing at a slower pace.
* Investors will also closely eye Chinese HSBC Manufacturing
Flash PMI due out later in the day for catalysts.
* New Hope Corp Ltd says its full year net profit
is A$58.5 million versus A$74.1 million.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2313 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1994.29 -0.8% -16.110
USD/JPY 108.74 -0.09% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5655 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1214.3 -0.03% -0.390
US CRUDE 90.85 -0.02% -0.020
DOW JONES 17172.68 -0.62% -107.06
ASIA ADRS 149.42 -1.00% -1.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Housing data hits Wall St; S&P has worst day since Aug 5
* Oil prices fall on sluggish demand, ample supply
* Gold, silver end flat after sliding early on
technicals
* Copper slides to 3-month low on worries about China
growth
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)