(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 23 Australian shares rose 1.0
percent on Tuesday as a better-than-expected manufacturing
survey from China lifted the index from April lows, though
sustained weakness in the mining sector tempered gains.
The HSBC/Markit Flash China Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
rose to 50.5 in September from August's final reading of 50.2. A
reading above 50 signifies expansion.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 52.75 points to 5,415.7
at the close of trade, its biggest one-day gain since August 12.
The benchmark slumped 1.3 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day
loss since early August, nearly wiping out year-to-date gains.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent or 5.15 points to finish the session at 5,241.44.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong and Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)