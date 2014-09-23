SYDNEY, Sept 24 Australian shares are seen
falling on Wednesday as Wall Street ended lower overnight and
investors turned cautious following the first U.S.-led
airstrikes against the Islamic State in Syria.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent
to 5,373, a 42.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on Tuesday,
its biggest one-day gain since August 12.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell overnight, with consumer staples leading
the S&P 500 down to its third straight daily loss, as investors
grew concerneed about the pace of global economic growth.
* Investors also turned cautious as U.S. President Barack
Obama on Tuesday vowed to continue the fight against Islamic
State fighters following the first U.S.-led airstrikes targeting
the militant group in Syria, and pledged to build even more
international support for the effort.
* Steel futures in China continued their long slump on
Tuesday, with no sign that steel or iron ore demand will pick up
in a chronically oversupplied market.
* QBE Insurance Group Ltd says Pat Regan, who
joined as group CFO will join the board as exective director
from October 1.
* New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra slashed its
milk purchase price to a six-year low on Wednesday due to an
ongoing fall in global dairy prices, dealing a blow to farmers
and the economy of the world's largest dairy exporting nation.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2307 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1982.77 -0.58% -11.520
USD/JPY 108.81 -0.06% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5274 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1221.92 -0.06% -0.770
US CRUDE 91.65 0.10% 0.090
DOW JONES 17055.87 -0.68% -116.81
ASIA ADRS 149.08 -0.23% -0.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)