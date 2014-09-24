* ASX 200 loses 0.7 percent on across the board selling

By Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 24 Australian shares lost 0.7 percent on Wednesday morning as Wall Street fell overnight for a third session and investors turned cautious following the first U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State in Syria.

U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday vowed to continue the fight against Islamic State fighters following the first U.S.-led air strikes targeting the militant group in Syria.

The banking sector trawled lower with top bank by market capitalisation Commonwealth Bank of Australia declining 1 percent, while the nation's oldest bank, Westpac Banking Corp lost 0.9 percent.

The financials, which make up a 25 percent weighting of the index, have come under selling pressure on rising U.S. bond yields and a falling Aussie dollar.

"The banks borrow huge amounts of money in international bond markets so as yields rise and their cost of funding increases - that's definitely a factor," said Ben Clark, a portfolio manager at TMS Capital.

"The yield to an international investor doesn't look quite as attractive as it was with the Australian dollar depreciated."

The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 37.6 points to 5,378.1 by 0154 GMT. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day gain since August 12.

The benchmark had hit a six-year intraday high of 5,679.5 points on Aug.21, supported by a robust earning season.

It has fallen in seven out of the past 10 sessions, almost erasing year-to-date gains earlier this week as foreign investors pulled out of the local equities market on the back of rising U.S. bond yields, while a slump in iron ore prices has dragged on resource companies.

The miners have traded with a downward trajectory over the month of September on the iron ore tumble, with the price last settling at $79.40 .IO62-CNI=SI a tonne. BHP Billiton Ltd dumped 1.1 percent, while Oz Minerals Ltd slipped 0.5 percent.

Selling off was across the board, led by the consumer cyclicals sector which lost 1 percent. Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd dropped 2.1 percent, while Crown Ltd plunged 3.2 percent to A$14.09, its lowest since August 2013.

Sirius Resources slumped nearly 10 percent to 2-1/2 month lows of A$3.30 after it said it had discovered disseminated nickel mineralisation at its Taipan prospect, similar in "style and grade to that seen in the larger lower-grade deposits of Western Australia".

New Zealand's benchmark NZ50 index pushed modestly higher gaining 0.2 percent to 5,253.83, off its session high but only 11 points off of the record high hit earlier in the month.

The market was led up by buying of small-and-mid-cap stocks.

Chemicals company Nuplex was 6 percent higher at NZ$3.20 as it confirmed it was in talks about the possible sale of two businesses.

New Zealand's post-election rally in energy stocks continued with Genesis Energy up 2 percent to NZ$2.03, and smaller rises for Contact Energy and Meridian Energy.

Top stock Fletcher Building was down 1.7 percent to NZ$8.76, after it said it would close its copper tube making business in Australia, and take a NZ$19 million charge in the annual result.

However, Fletcher's price also reflected a recent 18 cents a share dividend payment, while the number-two stock, telecom company Spark was also ex-dividend. (Editing by Eric Meijer)