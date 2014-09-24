SYDNEY, Sept 25 Australian shares are expected to edge higher on Thursday after Wall Street rallied on U.S. housing data, though continued weakness in iron ore may limit gains for mining stocks.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,402, a 26.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks jumped in a broad advance on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a three-day losing streak and climbing back above a key technical level in a move that pointed to improving near-term momentum.

* Chinese steel and iron ore futures hovered near their lowest levels on record on Wednesday. A supply glut that has slashed spot iron ore prices by almost 41 percent this year.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slipped another half a percent to $79.40 a tonne, the lowest since September 2009, according to The Steel Index.

* Dart Energy Ltd said that its proposed acquisition by IGas Energy no longer has the condition that it needs to be approved by the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

* Brickworks Ltd says it expects to deliver an improved result in the first half of the 2015 financial year.

* Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens will speak at the Melbourne Economic Forum later in the day.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2302 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1998.3 0.78% 15.530 USD/JPY 109.17 0.15% 0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5655 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1215.96 -0.06% -0.730 US CRUDE 92.92 0.13% 0.120 DOW JONES 17210.06 0.90% 154.19 ASIA ADRS 150.73 1.11% 1.65 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St climbs, S&P back above 14-day moving average * Brent rebounds, U.S. crude gains * Gold falls; dollar hits 4-year highs * Nickel gains as buyers come back after slide

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)