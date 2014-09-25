SYDNEY, Sept 26 - Australian shares are set for
weak start on Friday after the S&P 500 suffered its biggest
one-day loss since July, while mining giant BHP is likely to
underperform after its ADRs fell nearly 2 percent in overnight
trade.
* Local share price index futures fell 1 percent to
5,318.0, a 64.17-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark slipped 6.4 points to
5,382.17 on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 16.4
points to 5,261.4 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended sharply lower, as investors sold ahead
of quarter-end. Apple Inc APPL.O broke under key technical
levels after the tech giant withdrew an update to its new
operating system. The S&P500 had its biggest one-day decline
since July.
* Mining stocks could be in for a tough session after
copper and base metals stumbled on a strong dollar, and concerns
weak global growth will curb demand.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2236 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1965.99 -1.62% -32.310
USD/JPY 108.68 -0.06% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.504 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1222 -0.04% -0.440
US CRUDE 92.48 -0.05% -0.050
DOW JONES 16945.80 -1.54% -264.26
ASIA ADRS 147.66 -2.03% -3.07
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends sharply lower, S&P below key support level
* Oil flat on strong dollar, abundant supplies
* Gold rebounds from 9-month low as us equities slide
* Copper, base metals retreat on strong dollar
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)