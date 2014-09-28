SYDNEY, Sept 29 Australian shares are seen steadying on Monday after slumping to six-month lows in the previous session as an uptick on Wall Street may buoy investor sentiment, though continued weakness in iron ore may keep buyers sidelined.

* Local share price index futures added 0.2 percent to 5,313, a 0.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark dropped 1.3 percent on Friday, and lost 2.2 percent for the week, its fifth consecutive week of losses and its longest losing streak since January.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 rallying back above a key technical level, but the advance was not enough to offset recent declines and major indexes closed out their worst week of the past eight.

* Iron ore is on track to extend its losing run to a seventh straight week after falling to fresh five-year lows as supply continued to outstrip demand in China, the biggest buyer of the steelmaking commodity.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI lost 1 percent to $78.60 a tonne, the lowest since September 2009.

* Copper rose on near term supply tightness, but gold fell on a dollar-driven rally encouraged by U.S. economic growth.

* Toro Energy Ltd has announced a joint venture with Areva Australia over the Wiso Basin exploration ground in the Northern Territory.

* Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd has appointed Michael Mott as chief financial officer.

* VDM Group Ltd says it plans to acquire 65 percent of the Angolan copper exploration project.

* Treasury Wine Estates Ltd says all discussions with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and Rohne Capital and another global private equity investor have ceased, saying the bidders are not "able to support a transaction on terms and at a price acceptable to the board".

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2306 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1982.85 0.86% 16.860 USD/JPY 109.47 0.18% 0.200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5276 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1216.75 -0.19% -2.260 US CRUDE 93.06 -0.51% -0.480 DOW JONES 17113.15 0.99% 167.35 ASIA ADRS 148.38 0.49% 0.72 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St rallies but ends lower for week * Brent steady, U.S. crude up on supportive economic data * Gold falls as dollar soars; posts 4th weekly loss * Copper up but eyes expected supply surge

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Walsh)