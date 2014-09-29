SYDNEY, Sept 30 Australian shares are seen dipping on Tuesday as Wall Street fell overnight and iron ore continued to be pressured. Investors will also eye a manufacturing survey from China due later in the day, as well as pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

* Local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent to 5,252, a 12.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on Monday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at 5,260.7 in early trade.

* U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday following protests in Hong Kong that added to worries about Chinese growth, but the market ended well off its lows.

* Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters blocked Hong Kong streets in the early hours on Tuesday, maintaining pressure on China as it faces one of its biggest political challenges since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25 years ago.

* Steel and iron ore futures in China fell to their lowest ever overnight, extending steep losses this month caused by abundant supply and slow demand ahead of the week-long National Day holiday that kicks off on Wednesday.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was steady at $78.60 a tonne.

* Copper prices rose, while gold dropped.

* Australia's benchmark share index is seen ending 2014 at a 6-1/2 year high, a Reuters poll has forecast, driven by record low interest rates and an improving local economy, though a slowdown in China has some analysts bearish.

* Altura Mining Ltd says it has forestry permit approval for its Tabalong coal project.

* Select Harvests Ltd says it has received a strong response for its share purchase plan, with valid applications for A$19.7 million.

* Transpacific Industries Group Ltd says Brendan Gill has been appointed new CFO.

* Australian private sector credit and the final China HSBC Manufacturing PMI is due out later in the day.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1977.8 -0.25% -5.050 USD/JPY 109.39 -0.06% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4789 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1214.85 -0.07% -0.840 US CRUDE 94.33 -0.25% -0.240 DOW JONES 17071.22 -0.25% -41.93 ASIA ADRS 146.60 -1.20% -1.78 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ends down on Hong Kong tensions, Ford outlook * U.S. crude rises on economic data, strong products market * Gold falls on strong U.S. data; unret in Hong Kong eyed * Copper gains after dollar dips, nickel slides

