(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 30 Australian shares reversed
earlier losses and gained 0.5 percent on Tuesday to end at the
day's highs, supported by investors buying into recently
battered banks, though caution prevailed over the pro-democracy
protests in Hong Kong.
Meanwhile, activity in China's factory sector showed signs
of steadying with the final HSBC/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) hovering at 50.2 in September, but lower
than a preliminary reading of 50.5.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 28.6 points to 5,292.8
at the close of trade, but was still hovering at March lows. The
benchmark lost 0.9 percent on Monday and tumbled 5.9 percent for
September, its biggest monthly loss since May 2012.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1
percent or 4.5 points to finish the session at 5,255.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Anand Basu)