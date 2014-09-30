SYDNEY Oct 1 Australian shares are expected to fall on Wednesday, continuing a month-long downtrend, as Wall Street slipped and iron ore prices dropped. But trading may be light ahead of key retail sales data due later in the day.

* Local share price index futures were down 0.6 percent at 5,250, a 42.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday, but tumbled 5.9 percent for September, its biggest monthly loss since May 2012.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

* U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by energy and materials shares as economic data disappointed. Major indexes also posted losses for the month, but ended the quarter with gains.

* Iron ore ended September with its biggest monthly loss since May after falling to its lowest since 2009 in a rout that traders say looks likely to continue after a week-long holiday in top consumer China.

Ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.2 percent on Monday to $77.70 a tonne, its lowest since September 2009, according to data compiled by The Steel Index.

* Gold fell to a nine-month low while copper was on track for its biggest monthly loss since March.

* Wesfarmers Ltd says it is to raise around A$864 million following the successful pricing of an issue of bonds.

* REA Group Ltd has announced its intention to acquire a 20 percent stake in Move Inc worth approximately $200 million, with the remaining 80 percent to be held by News Corp .

* Discovery Metals Ltd said it has agreed with Sedgman Ltd it is no longer required to complete a capital raising by Sept. 30, and will continue to repay Sedgman in accordance with the previously announced repayment schedule.

* Palace Resources Ltd said it has signed a memorandum of understanding for the share acquisition of Min-Trak.

* ARB Corp Ltd said it has signed a contract to purchase property in Victoria for A$19 million.

* Indo Mines Ltd said its pig iron project in Kulon Progo, Indonesia is not economically viable.

* Eden Energy Ltd said it has executed a formal merger agreement with UKOG.

* Tawana Resources has gained approval to conduct an environmental and social impact assessment for its Mofe Creek iron ore project.

* Alcyone Resources Ltd said its previously announced material fundraising transaction is still not yet complete, and leaching operations at Twin Hills mine in Texas, Queensland will remain on care and maintenance until funding becomes available.

* Australian Trade Minister Andrew Robb said on Tuesday he is not worried about a stalemate between the United States and Japan on opening agricultural markets as part of a Pacific trade pact.

* Retail sales data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and Australian Industry Group's manufacturing index are due out later in the day.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2321 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1972.29 -0.28% -5.510 USD/JPY 109.64 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4951 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1207.01 -0.14% -1.730 US CRUDE 91.43 0.30% 0.270 DOW JONES 17042.90 -0.17% -28.32 ASIA ADRS 146.29 -0.21% -0.31 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ends down for day, month; indexes gain in qtr * Oil drops to two-year lows, capping quarter-long rout * Gold posts first quarterly loss this year as dlr soars * Copper falls towards biggest monthly fall since March

