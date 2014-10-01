* ASX 200 rise as banks claw back from red
* Disappointing retail sales data hits stocks in the sector
* 102 shares higher, 88 shares lower, 9 shares unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Thuy Ong
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 1 Australian shares added
0.2 percent on Wednesday as a claw back among banking stocks
helped buoy the market, though sentiment was dampened as Wall
Street fell overnight and retail sales data came in weaker than
expected.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics said retail sales in
August edged 0.1 percent higher, below a forecasted rise of 0.4
percent.
Stocks in the sector were hit on the news, with department
store operator Myer Holdings Ltd dropping 1.4 percent
to a November 2012 low of A$1.93, while clothing company Pacfic
Brands Ltd lost 2.1 percent.
"We are seeing those retailers coming under a bit of
pressure today as a result of that retail sales number coming
through weaker than expected," said Leanne Jones, equities
analyst at Bell Direct.
The financials sector was mixed with the major banks higher
in choppy trade, but insurance stocks slipped. National
Australia Bank added 0.1 percent and Australia and New
Zealand Banking Corp rose 0.6, while QBE Insurance
Group Ltd declined 0.3 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 7.7 points to 5,300.5 by
0213 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday, but tumbled
5.9 percent for September, its biggest monthly loss since May
2012.
Markets remain cautious on the protests in Hong Kong, while
the rout in September was driven by a rise in bond yields, a
weaker Australian dollar and a slump in iron ore prices.
Iron ore ended September with its biggest monthly loss since
May after falling to its lowest since 2009 in a rout that
traders say looks likely to continue after a week-long holiday
in top consumer China.
BHP Billiton Ltd was flat, and Rio Tinto Ltd
skidded 0.7 percent, after sustaining deep losses of
7.6 percent and 4.9 percent in September.
U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by energy and
materials shares as economic data disappointed. Major indexes
also posted losses for the month, but ended the quarter with
gains.
Elsewhere housing and construction stocks were supported by
data showing home prices in Australia's capitals rose marginally
in September, though slowing after three straight months of
strong gains. Goodman Group climbed 1.9
percent, while Scentre Group gained 1.1 percent.
Sedgman Ltd jumped 2.5 percent after the company
said it has been awarded a A$36.7 million contract to expand
Cocakatoo Coal Ltd 's Baralaba coal mine.
New Zealand stocks were turning soft after a flat start,
with the benchmark NZX50 index down 0.2 percent at
5,245.18.
Among the leading companies there were modest gains. The
number two stock, telecoms company Spark, was 0.7
percent higher at NZ$2.99, but Contact Energy dipped
1.3 percent to NZ$5.90.
Synlait Milk was 1.8 percent higher at NZ$3.46, a
six-week high, after Chinese authorities approved it as a retail
infant formula maker.
A handful of companies, including top-10 stock Auckland
International Airport, shed their dividend payment
rights.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)