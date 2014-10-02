SYDNEY - Australian shares are set for another tough session
on Friday, as a flat finish on Wall Street provided few
catalysts after the European Central Bank failed to come up with
fresh steps to prop up a fragile euro zone recovery.
Mining giant Rio Tinto will be in focus after it
extended its talks with the Mongolian government over a tax
dispute to expand the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine after a
deadline for the project expired.
* Local share price index futures fell 19-points to
5,264.0, a 33.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark tumbled 36.4 points to
5,297.7 at close of trade on Thursday.
* The U.S. non-farm payrolls reports will be watched closely
by markets for a gauge of the health of the world's biggest
economy.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell
5.6-points to 5,240 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended flat in a volatile session as energy
stocks rebounded and investors bought beaten-down shares,
especially small caps.
* Copper and aluminium slid to fresh multi-month lows
overnight after the European Central Bank's monthly meeting
failed to inspire confidence about future growth, stoking fears
about metals demand.
