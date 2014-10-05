MELBOURNE, Oct 6 Australian shares are set to drift lower on Monday, with miners under pressure from weak iron ore and coal prices and trading likely to be thinned by a public holiday in half the country. * Local share price index futures inched up 0.1 percent to 5,322.0, settling at a 3.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 5,247.6 in early trade. * On Wall Street, the S&P 500 posted its best day since August on Friday following a stronger-than-expected September U.S. jobs report that bolstered the outlook for the U.S. economy. * Copper and aluminium bounced on Friday, a day after touching multi-month lows, but traders said the move may not last as investors remained worried about a strong dollar and weaker demand in top metals consumer China. * Top global miner BHP Billiton will be in the frame on Monday as it updates investors on its iron ore expansion and cost-cutting progress. * National Australia Bank said it expects to raise between $336 million and $384 million through an initial public offering of a 27.6 percent stake in its U.S. subsidiary Great Western Bank. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2138 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1967.9 1.12% 21.730 USD/JPY 109.71 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4358 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1190.6 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 89.74 -1.40% -1.270 DOW JONES 17009.69 1.24% 208.64 ASIA ADRS 144.62 0.79% 1.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rallies; S&P 500 posts best day since August * Oil shaves $1, retreats on dollar spike * Gold falls 1.8 pct after payrolls * Copper, aluminium bounce, but remain vulnerable For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Compiled by Sonali Paul)