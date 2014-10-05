MELBOURNE, Oct 6 Australian shares are set to
drift lower on Monday, with miners under pressure from weak iron
ore and coal prices and trading likely to be thinned by a public
holiday in half the country.
* Local share price index futures inched up 0.1
percent to 5,322.0, settling at a 3.8-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.4
percent on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 5,247.6 in early trade.
* On Wall Street, the S&P 500 posted its best day
since August on Friday following a stronger-than-expected
September U.S. jobs report that bolstered the outlook for the
U.S. economy.
* Copper and aluminium bounced on Friday, a day after
touching multi-month lows, but traders said the move may not
last as investors remained worried about a strong dollar and
weaker demand in top metals consumer China.
* Top global miner BHP Billiton will be in the
frame on Monday as it updates investors on its iron ore
expansion and cost-cutting progress.
* National Australia Bank said it expects to raise
between $336 million and $384 million through an initial public
offering of a 27.6 percent stake in its U.S. subsidiary Great
Western Bank.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2138 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1967.9 1.12% 21.730
USD/JPY 109.71 0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4358 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1190.6 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 89.74 -1.40% -1.270
DOW JONES 17009.69 1.24% 208.64
ASIA ADRS 144.62 0.79% 1.14
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St rallies; S&P 500 posts best day since August
* Oil shaves $1, retreats on dollar spike
* Gold falls 1.8 pct after payrolls
* Copper, aluminium bounce, but remain vulnerable
(Compiled by Sonali Paul)