* ASX 200 falls, led by losses in miners
* BHP declines after announcing cost cuts, more production
* Analysts say foreign investors trimming share holdings
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
WELLINGTON, Oct 6 Australian shares slipped on
Monday, hit by losses in mining companies on the back of
struggling iron ore prices, while market participants said
foreign investors were trimming exposure to the country's
stocks.
Top miner BHP Billiton plumbed a 14-month low after
announcing it will cut costs aggressively and boost production
capacity. This raised concerns that increased production could
put further downward pressure on iron ore prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 21.51 points to 5,296.70
by 0132 GMT, brushing off a strong rally in U.S. stocks on
Friday, when strong jobs data bolstered the view that the U.S.
economy was improving.
Local trading was thin due to a public holiday in most
Australian territories, keeping shares stuck near a 7 1/2-month
low hit last week.
"It's a market-wide reduction in exposure to Australia,"
said James Smalley, director at Hamilton Hindin Greene in
Christchurch, adding that the sell-off in Australian shares in
the past month has coincided with a weaker domestic currency.
"Even through U.S. and European markets were strong, the
Australian market is off," he said.
Market participants said that lingering worry about growth
in China, a top buyer of Australia's commodity resources, had
raised concerns about the prospects for Australian mining
companies among foreign investors, which had led to selling.
BHP Billiton fell 1.7 percent to A$32.87, its lowest since
July 2013, after it said it would cut its iron ore production
costs by more than 25 percent and outlined an expansion plan on
expectations that iron ore demand will pick up after prices have
slumped 42 percent this year.
Fortescue Metals fell 2.2 percent to A$3.37,
struggling as prices for iron ore for immediate delivery to
China .IO62-CNI=SI hovered near a five-year low hit last week.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index slipped 0.9
point to 5,236.13, tracking losses on the Australian market.
Fletcher Building slipped 0.5 percent to NZ$8.60
after the building equipment manufacturer said its operations in
Auckland had been disrupted by a power outage in New Zealand's
largest city, although it would not have a big impact on profit.
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data AU/IPOMENU Asia earnings diary ASIA/EQTY
U.S. earnings diary RESF/US European diary WEU/EQTY
Australia diary AU/DIARY Wall Street Week Ahead .N/O
Eurostocks Week Ahead .EU/O
................................................................
For latest top breaking news across all markets NEWS
................................................................
TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS
| U.S. Companies TOP/EQU | European Companies TOP/EQE |
| Forex TOP/FRX | Global Economy TOP/MACRO |
| Tech.Media,Telecoms TOP/TMT | Banking, Financials TOP/FIN |
| Politics & General TOP/G | Sports TOP/SPO |
................................................................
MAJOR STOCK MARKET REPORTS
New York .N Weekly outlook New York .N/O
Pan-Europe .EU Weekly outlook Europe .EU/O
London .L Weekly outlook London .L/O
Tokyo .T
................................................................
ASIA STOCK MARKETS
Pan-Asia......................STXNEWS/AS
Bangkok.......BK Karachi.........KA S/east Asia..SO
Bombay........BO Kuala Lumpur....KL Sydney/NZ....AX
China.........SS Seoul...........KS Taipei.......TW
Hong Kong.....HK Singapore.......SI Tokyo.........T
................................................................
Access to some items may depend on subscription level.
................................................................
UP-TO-THE-MINUTE HEADLINES
Company results RES Economic indicators ECI
Mergers & acquisitions MRG Interest rates INT
LIVE PRICES & DATA
World Stocks 0#.INDEX Currency rates EFX= NFX=
Dow Jones/NASDAQ .DJI .IXIC Nikkei .N225
FTSE 100 .FTSE Debt 0#USBMK= EURIBOR
HOW TO FIND INFORMATION YOU NEED
| REUTERS | NEWS | PHONE/HELP |
| EQUITY | BONDS | MONEY | COMMODITY | ENERGY |
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks 0#.INDEX
Currency rates EFX= NFX=
Dow Jones/NASDAQ .DJI .IXIC Nikkei .N225
FTSE 100 .FTSE Debt 0#USBMK= EURIBOR
Australian dollar AUD= LME price overview RING=))
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)