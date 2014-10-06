Australian shares, hovering near 7-1/2-month lows, are set for a tentative start
on Tuesday with weakness on Wall Street and ahead of the Reserve Bank of
Australia policy meeting.
* Local share price index futures YAPcm1 inched up 0.4 percent overnight to
5,299 points, a 6.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX200 index .AXJO. The
benchmark ended down 25.3 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,292.9 on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.05 percent in
early trading at 5,238.65.
* U.S. stocks edged lower in choppy trading on Monday, with a slide in
Micron shares and GT Advanced Technologies' bankruptcy more than offsetting
gains in Hewlett-Packard.
* Zinc, copper and other base metals rose on Monday after investors were
reassured by strong U.S. jobs data, and commodity markets had a respite from the
recent buoyant dollar.
* Rio Tinto says no discussions taking place with Glencore for a possible
merger.
* Crinoco Gold expands Cascavel gold project.
* Newcrest Mining third-quarter gold production of 561,731 ounces, below the
previous quarter.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2237 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,964.82 -0.16 -3.080
USD/JPY 108.75 -0.03 -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4196 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1,206.26 -0.03 -0.390
US CRUDE 90.42 0.09 0.080
DOW JONES 16,991.91 -0.10 -17.78
ASIA ADRS 145.06 0.30 0.44
----------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St falls; traders wary before earnings
* Oil reverses course, ends higher on weak dollar
* Gold up 1.4 pct on physical buying as dollar drops
* Zinc, copper tick higher as dollar rally pauses
