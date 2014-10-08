* ASX 200 loses 0.8 percent, basic materials sold off
* 34 shares higher, 154 shares lower, 10 shares unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Cecile Lefort and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 8Australian shares
slipped 0.8 percent on Wednesday, hovering near 8-month lows as
heightened global growth concerns prompted investors to seek
shelter in safe-haven assets like government debt.
Growth sensitive sectors such as basic materials and
consumer cyclicals were the hardest hit, shedding more than 1
percent each. Losses were broad-based, with Challenger Ltd
and Fairfax Media Ltd each down around 4
percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 40 points to 5,244.1 by
0140 GMT after earlier trading at a high of 5,284.6. The
benchmark has shed 0.8 percent so far this week and remained
near eight-month lows touched on Tuesday.
U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday after weak data
in Europe and a downgrade of growth forecasts for the third time
this year by the International Monetary Fund.
The Australian index had already lost nearly 6 percent in
September, pressured by slowing growth in China, rising bond
yields and a sharp fall in iron ore prices - Australia's top
export earner. For the year, the benchmark has lost 0.8 percent.
Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
tumbled around 2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively,
although iron ore prices found a firmer footing at around $80 a
tonne.
The technology sector bucked the broader market, and was the
only winner on the ASX 200 with a 0.9 percent gain.
Some analysts remained sanguine about a potential recovery
in equities.
"Investors are very closely monitoring what's happening with
credit spreads and if they were to remain narrow, the market
will probably rebound," said Damien Boey, equity strategist at
Credit Suisse.
"Effectively the bond yield-earnings yields equation is in
favour of equities (particularly in an environment of low
interest rates)," he said.
Shares in Australian junior oil explorer FAR Ltd
climbed 40 percent to A$0.14 after it and other joint venture
partners including Cairn Energy discovered oil off the
coast of Senegal.
Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index
slipped 30.06 points to 5,205.64, weighed by global
growth worries.
Companies with significant overseas exposure struggled, with
accounting software developer Xero, which has expanded
aggressively into Australia, North America and Europe in the
past year, falling 2.2 percent to a one-week low of $NZ21.20.
Pumpkin Patch fell 5 percent to a three-week low of
NZ$3.08, on growing concerns about the struggling children's
clothing retailer which is trying to expand into Australian,
U.S. and European markets.
Jewellery retailer Michael Hill, which earns more
than 75 percent of its revenues from Australia, Canada and the
United States, slumped 3.0 percent to NZ$1.26.
