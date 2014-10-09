SYDNEY, Oct 10 Australian shares are expected to slump on Friday, as Wall Street ended sharply lower overnight on lingering concerns about the outlook for the global economy, while investors will also eye local mortgage lending data due later in the day. Local share price index futures lost 1.1 percent to 5,221, a 75.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark jumped 1.1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage gain since Aug. 12. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.8 percent in early trade. * The S&P 500 posted its largest percentage decline in six months overnight on lingering concern about the strength of the global economy and its effect on corporate earnings. * Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.3 percent to $79.80 a tonne on Wednesday. * Copper and other base metals rebounded while gold rose to a two-week high. Iron ore has fallen more than 40 percent this year, hit hard by a glut in supply at a time of slower demand growth in China, which buys around two-thirds of the world's iron ore. * Northern Star Resources Ltd says Shaun Day has been appointed chief financial officer, effective from Oct. 13. * Transurban Group says its toll revenue increased by 63.9 percent to $364.7 million for the September quarter. * Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor Malcolm Edey is participating in a panel discussion at the Australian Banking and Financial Services Institute of Australasia Conference in Sydney, and mortgage lending data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics is out later in the day. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2200 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,928.21 -2.07 -40.680 USD/JPY 107.81 -0.02 -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3266 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1,223.16 -0.05 -0.590 US CRUDE 84.47 -1.52 -1.300 DOW JONES 16,659.25 -1.97 -334.97 ASIA ADRS 143.15 -1.74 -2.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St sells off on growth woes; volatility picks up * Brent drops below $90; worry over global economy * Gold up to 2-wk high as stocks slide on growth fears * Copper, base metals gain on dovish Fed minutes For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)