SYDNEY, Oct 14 Australian shares are expected to
dip on Tuesday as Wall Street tumbled overnight on growing
concerns about Ebola in the United States, while investors will
also eye local business confidence data.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent
to 5,109, a 46.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark shed 0.6 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent overnight, with
the S&P 500 closing below a key technical support level, as
declines in energy and airline shares led a late-day selloff.
* Airline stocks fell after a Dallas nurse contracted Ebola
while caring for a dying Liberian patient.
* Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
rose half a percent to $79.90 a tonne.
* Gold rose as the prospect of more economic stimulus from
China increased bullion's investment appeal, while copper and
other base metals also rose.
* Frothiness in Australia's property market has triggered
central bank warnings of regulatory steps to rein in loans to
investors, with loans jumping this year to the highest since
comparable records started in 1991.
* Finbar Group Ltd says it has secured a A$150
million development project in east Perth.
* Austpac Resources says it is close to finalising the
project funding for its Newcastle Iron recovery plant.
* Pacific Brands Ltd says sales are expected to be
higher in first half 2015 due to growth in retail and online.
* Mount Gibson Iron Ltd says its September quarter
iron ore sales revenue came in at A$117 million.
* Caltex Australia Ltd says its Kurnell Terminal in
Sydney has commenced operation.
* Bluescope Steel Ltd says it is assessing any
operational implications from a fire at its Port Kembla
steelworks plant.
* Carnarvon Petroleum Ltd says it has recommenced
drilling in Thailand.
* Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Guy Debelle is speaking in
Sydney, while a measure of Australian business confidence is
also due later in the day.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2215 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1874.74 -1.65% -31.390
USD/JPY 107 0.16% 0.170
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2857 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1235.74 -0.09% -1.060
US CRUDE 85.06 -0.79% -0.680
DOW JONES 16321.07 -1.35% -223.03
ASIA ADRS 140.33 0.09% 0.13
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Reese)