SYDNEY, Oct 14 Australian shares are expected to dip on Tuesday as Wall Street tumbled overnight on growing concerns about Ebola in the United States, while investors will also eye local business confidence data. * Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,109, a 46.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed 0.6 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent in early trade. * U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent overnight, with the S&P 500 closing below a key technical support level, as declines in energy and airline shares led a late-day selloff. * Airline stocks fell after a Dallas nurse contracted Ebola while caring for a dying Liberian patient. * Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose half a percent to $79.90 a tonne. * Gold rose as the prospect of more economic stimulus from China increased bullion's investment appeal, while copper and other base metals also rose. * Frothiness in Australia's property market has triggered central bank warnings of regulatory steps to rein in loans to investors, with loans jumping this year to the highest since comparable records started in 1991. * Finbar Group Ltd says it has secured a A$150 million development project in east Perth. * Austpac Resources says it is close to finalising the project funding for its Newcastle Iron recovery plant. * Pacific Brands Ltd says sales are expected to be higher in first half 2015 due to growth in retail and online. * Mount Gibson Iron Ltd says its September quarter iron ore sales revenue came in at A$117 million. * Caltex Australia Ltd says its Kurnell Terminal in Sydney has commenced operation. * Bluescope Steel Ltd says it is assessing any operational implications from a fire at its Port Kembla steelworks plant. * Carnarvon Petroleum Ltd says it has recommenced drilling in Thailand. * Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Guy Debelle is speaking in Sydney, while a measure of Australian business confidence is also due later in the day. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2215 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1874.74 -1.65% -31.390 USD/JPY 107 0.16% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2857 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1235.74 -0.09% -1.060 US CRUDE 85.06 -0.79% -0.680 DOW JONES 16321.07 -1.35% -223.03 ASIA ADRS 140.33 0.09% 0.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St drops in late selloff; energy, airlines fall * Brent crude slides to lowest since 2010 on Saudi output signal * Gold rises as dollar drops; Chinese data provides boost * Copper climbs on strong China trade data, weaker dollar For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Reese)