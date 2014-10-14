(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 14 Australian shares rose 1 percent on Tuesday, underpinned by a recovery in the resources sector as iron ore, copper and other base metals rebounded, though a survey showing a dip in business conditions curtailed buying.

Global iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd finished 2.6 percent and 4.1 percent higher respectively.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 51.9 points to 5,207.4 at the close of trade, snapping two days of losses. The benchmark shed 0.6 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.5 percent or 24.2 points to finish the session at 5,145.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)