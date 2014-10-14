SYDNEY, Oct 15 - Australian shares are set for a firm start
on Wednesday tracking Wall Street but gains may be capped as
concerns continue to linger over the strength of the global
economy.
* Stock index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,175
poins, narrowing its discount to the underlying S&P index
to 0.6 percent. The benchmark ended 1 percent higher on
Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.34
percent in early trade.
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended up slightly on Tuesday,
breaking a three-day string of losses, while the Dow finished
lower for a fourth straight session.
* Copper prices climbed to a three-week high on Tuesday on
renewed confidence about the outlook for demand from top
consumer China and as investors who had bet on lower prices
scrambled to buy back positions.
* Rio Tinto Q3 iron ore output up 12 percent, set
to meet full-year guidance.
* REA Group announces sale of HK business to iProperty.
* Bluescope Steel Ltd says EPA assessing a plan
from company for restarting sinter plant.
* New motor vehicle sales data due around 0030 GMT.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2211 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,877.7 0.16 2.960
USD/JPY 107.11 0.07 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1973 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1,232.1 -0.02 -0.250
US CRUDE 82.35 0.62 0.510
DOW JONES 16,315.19 -0.04 -5.88
ASIA ADRS 140.63 0.21 0.30
----------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500, Nasdaq break 3-day slide but Dow dips
* Oil dives $4 as demand dims
* Gold falls from 4-week high as oil plummets, dlr up
* Copper hits 3-wk high on upbeat China demand outlook
(Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)