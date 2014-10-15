(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 15 Australian shares lifted 0.7 percent on Tuesday, as stronger consumer sentiment underpinned shares in the recently battered banking and mining stocks, though weakness in energy shares capped broader gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 38.2 points to 5,245.6 at the close of trade, its second day of gains. The benchmark closed 1 percent higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent or 17 points to finish the session at 5,162.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)