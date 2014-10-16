* ASX 200 loses 1.1 pct as most sectors sell off
* 18 shares higher, 173 shares lower, 8 shares unchanged
* Gold recoups some earlier losses on safe-haven buying
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Thuy Ong and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 16 Australian shares slid
1.1 percent on Thursday after U.S. stocks lost ground as
investors continued to fret about global growth, though a
recovery among gold producers prevented steeper losses.
Among the worst performing sectors were basic materials and
industrials, which fell 2.3 percent and 1.5 percent each. Among
miners, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd tumbled 4.7 percent,
BHP Billiton Ltd declined 2.3 percent, and Rio Tinto
Ltd dropped 2 percent.
Australia's flagship airliner Qantas Airways Ltd
lost 2.3 percent, while Aurizon Holdings Ltd,
Australia's largest rail freight operator, was down 1.8 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slumped 57.9 points to 5,187.7
by 0126 GMT after hitting a session low of 5,162.4. The
benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday, and is down around 3
percent for the year.
"We're certainly still in a downtrend, and that's
continuing. We might have a few good days, but that's quickly
wiped out," said Steven Daghlian, market analyst at Commonwealth
Securities in Sydney, adding that the benchmark had risen 1.7
percent over the past two sessions, to be mostly wiped out on
Thursday.
The benchmark index hit a February low of 5,122.0 earlier in
the week and has since rebounded modestly from that level as
investors bought into battered stocks. It dumped almost 6
percent in September as a continued rout in iron ore prices,
concerns about global growth and a rise in bond yields left
investors scurrying into other assets.
Investors were also cautious as a second nurse in Texas
tested positive for the Ebola virus, a week after the first
Ebola patient diagnosed in the United States died.
A handful of gold stocks edged higher as investors sought
safety in the precious metal. Beadell Resources Ltd
added 1.5 percent, while Medusa Mining Ltd climbed 2.1
percent.
Ten Network Holdings Ltd reversed an earlier fall
to rise 2.6 percent after posting a wider-than-expected annual
net loss of A$168.32 million, but saying it expects growth in
its advertising market.
Woodside Petroleum Ltd dipped 0.1 percent, dragged
lower by weakness in the broader market. Australia's largest
independent oil and gas producer reported a 15 percent rise in
third-quarter production and a 46 percent rise in revenue.
Alumina Ltd declined 3.5 percent after it announced
Alcoa World Alumina has sold its 55 percent interest in the
Jamalco alumina refinery in Jamaica for a cash consideration of
$140 million.
Boral Ltd lost 1.8 percent, while CSR Ltd
dipped 1.4 percent after the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission said it was seeking further information to determine
whether the proposed joint venture between the two companies was
likely to substantially lessen competition in supply of clay
bricks.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index slipped 52.38
points, or 1 percent, to a near two-month low of 5,112.49.
Kathmandu fell 4.1 percent to NZ$2.80 ($2.23),
approaching a 13-month low of NZ$2.77 hit last week, due to
growing concerns about the outdoor wear manufacturer's plans to
expand in Europe, which is showing signs of an economic
slowdown.
Accounting software manufacturer Xero slumped 3.9
percent to NZ$17.00, edging back towards a 13-month low of
NZ$16.75 plumbed earlier in the week as the company continued to
be dogged by worries that it may struggle to expand in the
competitive U.S. market.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)