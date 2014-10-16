* ASX 200 loses 1.1 pct as most sectors sell off

* 18 shares higher, 173 shares lower, 8 shares unchanged

* Gold recoups some earlier losses on safe-haven buying (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Thuy Ong and Naomi Tajitsu

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 16 Australian shares slid 1.1 percent on Thursday after U.S. stocks lost ground as investors continued to fret about global growth, though a recovery among gold producers prevented steeper losses.

Among the worst performing sectors were basic materials and industrials, which fell 2.3 percent and 1.5 percent each. Among miners, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd tumbled 4.7 percent, BHP Billiton Ltd declined 2.3 percent, and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 2 percent.

Australia's flagship airliner Qantas Airways Ltd lost 2.3 percent, while Aurizon Holdings Ltd, Australia's largest rail freight operator, was down 1.8 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slumped 57.9 points to 5,187.7 by 0126 GMT after hitting a session low of 5,162.4. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday, and is down around 3 percent for the year.

"We're certainly still in a downtrend, and that's continuing. We might have a few good days, but that's quickly wiped out," said Steven Daghlian, market analyst at Commonwealth Securities in Sydney, adding that the benchmark had risen 1.7 percent over the past two sessions, to be mostly wiped out on Thursday.

The benchmark index hit a February low of 5,122.0 earlier in the week and has since rebounded modestly from that level as investors bought into battered stocks. It dumped almost 6 percent in September as a continued rout in iron ore prices, concerns about global growth and a rise in bond yields left investors scurrying into other assets.

Investors were also cautious as a second nurse in Texas tested positive for the Ebola virus, a week after the first Ebola patient diagnosed in the United States died.

A handful of gold stocks edged higher as investors sought safety in the precious metal. Beadell Resources Ltd added 1.5 percent, while Medusa Mining Ltd climbed 2.1 percent.

Ten Network Holdings Ltd reversed an earlier fall to rise 2.6 percent after posting a wider-than-expected annual net loss of A$168.32 million, but saying it expects growth in its advertising market.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd dipped 0.1 percent, dragged lower by weakness in the broader market. Australia's largest independent oil and gas producer reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter production and a 46 percent rise in revenue.

Alumina Ltd declined 3.5 percent after it announced Alcoa World Alumina has sold its 55 percent interest in the Jamalco alumina refinery in Jamaica for a cash consideration of $140 million.

Boral Ltd lost 1.8 percent, while CSR Ltd dipped 1.4 percent after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it was seeking further information to determine whether the proposed joint venture between the two companies was likely to substantially lessen competition in supply of clay bricks.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index slipped 52.38 points, or 1 percent, to a near two-month low of 5,112.49.

Kathmandu fell 4.1 percent to NZ$2.80 ($2.23), approaching a 13-month low of NZ$2.77 hit last week, due to growing concerns about the outdoor wear manufacturer's plans to expand in Europe, which is showing signs of an economic slowdown.

Accounting software manufacturer Xero slumped 3.9 percent to NZ$17.00, edging back towards a 13-month low of NZ$16.75 plumbed earlier in the week as the company continued to be dogged by worries that it may struggle to expand in the competitive U.S. market. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)