SYDNEY Oct 16 Australian shares rebounded from
a steep loss to finish 0.2 percent higher on Thursday as
investors bought into recently battered financial stocks, though
global growth concerns dented the resources sector and tempered
gains.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 9.3 points to 5,254.9 at
the close of trade after hitting a session low of 5,162.4. The
benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday.
Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
tumbled 6 percent after saying its average selling price fell to
$71 per tonne over thee quarter to Sept 30 from $121 per tonne
in the previous corresponding period.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.6
percent, or 30.9 points, to finish the session at 5,132.0.
