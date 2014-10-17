* ASX 200 up 0.8 pct with financials taking the lead
* ASX on track for largest weekly gain since August
* NZX off 2-month lows
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Cecile Lefort and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 17 Australian shares
climbed 0.8 percent on Friday, underpinned by financials after
encouraging U.S. economic data soothed global growth worries,
putting the index on track for the largest weekly gains in two
months.
The S&P/ASX 200 index leapt 40.4 points to 5,295.3
by 01:48 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.2 percent higher on Thursday
and looks set to show a 2 percent gain for the week.
"It is the first week of improvement in eight weeks, but the
trend is still in a downward trajectory," said Steven Daghlian,
a market analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. He said
investors were firmly fixed on comments from the U.S central
bank, rather than profit results.
The Australian benchmark index has slumped around 6 percent
since September, weighed by a rise in bond yields and worries
about slowing growth in China, Australia's largest export
market.
Daghlian cautioned that weakness in China's economic growth
data due out next week could further pressure markets.
In the Australian stock market, financials led the rally
with Macquarie Group jumping 1.4 percent and Westpac
Banking Corp up 1.2 percent to hit a one-month high of
A$33.17.
Loss-making budget airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd
edged up after it said it will buy full control of its
ailing 60 percent-owned Tiger Australia Airways business for
just A$1, signalling plans to cut a bloated fleet that has
hobbled turnaround efforts.
Commodity stocks underperformed with Fortescue Metals Group
Ltd slipping 1.6 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd off
0.7 percent. Miners were weighed by a sharp fall in copper and
iron ore prices overnight. Three-month copper on the London
Metal Exchange hit their lowest levels in six months,
pressured by global economic health worries.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index rose 18.19
points, or 0.35 percent, to 5,150.22, recovering from a
two-month low of 5,097.08 hit on Thursday.
SkyCity Entertainment Group jumped 3.4 percent to a
one-week high of $NZ3.61 after an announcement by the casino
operator of a jump in revenues at its Auckland flagship lifted
shares from a two-year low of NZ$3.41 hit on Thursday.
"It's definitely the performance of their key property which
is Auckland. That will always underpin the stock," said James
Smalley, director at Hamilton Hindin Greene in Christchurch.
He added that SkyCity's shares were also boosted after it
said at its annual meeting that the recent slide in the New
Zealand dollar against the Australian dollar was reducing the
the impact the New Zealand's dollar strength had been having on
earnings from Australian operations.
The index was also buoyed by gains in Australian banks which
are dual-listed in New Zealand.