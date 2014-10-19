MELBOURNE, Oct 20 Australian shares are poised
to open higher on Monday, underpinned by steady metals and oil
prices, takeover activity and bargain hunters snapping up
beaten-down stocks.
* Share price index futures rose 1.3 percent to
5,305.0 to sit at a 33.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on
Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent to 5,178.6 in early trade.
* Wall Street gave a strong lead, with U.S. stocks having
extended their rebound on Friday from this month's bruising
selloff, as worries about the U.S. earnings outlook eased.
However the S&P 500 still posted its fourth straight week of
declines.
* Industrial metals rebounded on Friday, taking a pause
after heavy losses this week, but analysts cautioned that
markets were still on edge and vulnerable to deeper losses. Gold
slipped on Friday but posted a second straight weekly gain.
* Transfield Services said on Monday it had
rejected a A$1 billion ($876 million) takeover proposal from
Ferrovial Servicios SA, but said it was open to talking
to and opening its books to the Spanish firm. The proposal at
A$1.95 a share was at a 30 percent premium to Transfield's last
trade.
* Downer EDI said it had bought gas, power and
water infrastructure contractor Tenix Holdings Australia for
A$300 million ($263 million), funded through a bank debt
facility.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2135 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1886.76 1.29% 24.000
USD/JPY 107.08 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1988 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1237.75 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 82.97 0.33% 0.270
DOW JONES 16380.41 1.63% 263.17
ASIA ADRS 141.20 0.54% 0.76
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St gains 1 pct on results but S&P down for 4th week
* Oil bucks downtrend to eke out small gain
* Gold posts weekly gain on economic fears, US Fed view
* Copper, base metals rebound but still vulnerable
(1 US dollar = 1.1413 Australian dollar)
