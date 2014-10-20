SYDNEY, Oct 21 Australian shares are poised for a firm start on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street, which edged higher on strong corporate earnings. * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5,320 to sit at a 1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose on Monday, supported by strong corporate earnings, even as disappointing results from IBM capped gains in the Dow industrials. * Copper fell on Monday to levels near a six-month low touched in the previous session, weighed down by uncertainty over China's economic growth, while nickel sank to the lowest level in seven months. * American Patriot strikes oil with first well * Newcrest Mining Ltd says full-year guidance remains unchanged. * FIRB approves Goodman Fielder takeover * RBA minutes of policy meeting due around 0030 GMT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2220 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1904.01 0.91% 17.250 USD/JPY 106.95 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1935 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1246.84 0.06% 0.740 US CRUDE 82.76 0.06% 0.050 DOW JONES 16399.67 0.12% 19.26 ASIA ADRS 143.26 1.46% 2.06 ------------------------------------------------------------- * U.S. stocks end higher despite drag from IBM * Oil falls below $86 as oversupply, global worries weigh * Gold up on physical bids, breaks 2-day drop; dlr down * Copper slips as Chinese growth, supply weighs For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Gunna Dickson)