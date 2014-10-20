SYDNEY, Oct 21 Australian shares are poised for
a firm start on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street, which edged
higher on strong corporate earnings.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 5,320 to sit at a 1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, supported by strong corporate
earnings, even as disappointing results from IBM capped gains in
the Dow industrials.
* Copper fell on Monday to levels near a six-month low
touched in the previous session, weighed down by uncertainty
over China's economic growth, while nickel sank to the lowest
level in seven months.
* American Patriot strikes oil with first well
* Newcrest Mining Ltd says full-year guidance
remains unchanged.
* FIRB approves Goodman Fielder takeover
* RBA minutes of policy meeting due around 0030 GMT
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2220 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1904.01 0.91% 17.250
USD/JPY 106.95 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1935 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1246.84 0.06% 0.740
US CRUDE 82.76 0.06% 0.050
DOW JONES 16399.67 0.12% 19.26
ASIA ADRS 143.26 1.46% 2.06
-------------------------------------------------------------
* U.S. stocks end higher despite drag from IBM
* Oil falls below $86 as oversupply, global worries weigh
* Gold up on physical bids, breaks 2-day drop; dlr down
* Copper slips as Chinese growth, supply weighs
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Gunna Dickson)