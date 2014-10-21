* ASX 200 rise 0.2 pct to 3-week high
* Sentiment bouyed by U.S.; China GDP data eyed
* 121 shares higher, 62 shares lower, 17 unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Swati Pandey and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 21Australian shares pared
early gains on Tuesday, clocking their six straight positive
session, but volumes were low as investors stayed on the
sidelines ahead of Chinese economic growth data due later in the
day.
Solid overnight gains on Wall Street led by strong corporate
earnings provided some support to the market.
Data due at 0200 GMT is expected to show that China's
economy grew at its weakest pace in more than five years in the
third quarter as a property downturn weighed on demand, raising
the chances of more aggressive policy steps from the government.
China will also release data on industrial output and retail
sales for September.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 5.2 points to its
highest level since Sept. 29 by 1239 GMT, adding to a 0.2
percent gain on Monday.
"The Australian market's been quite reactive to news from
China. So, it is trying to find some guidance from there," said
James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at
Argonaut Ltd.
McGlew expects a technical pullback from current levels with
resistance around 5,300 to 5,350 levels.
Among major banks, National Australia Bank and
Australia and New Zealand were up about 0.3 percent
each.
Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group led
the gains in miners.
Ten Network Holdings Ltd rose 2.7 percent after a
local media reported that Gina Rinehart, who owns 10 percent of
the struggling broadcaster, is likely to resign from the board.
The report came amid speculation of a possible merger between
Fairfax media and Ten.
Goodman Fielder Ltd was up 0.8 percent after the
Foreign Investment Review Board approved the $1.4 billion
takeover of the company.
Veda Group Ltd fell over 5 percent after it said
Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) was not currently undertaking a
sale of its shares. Earlier, local media had reported PEP would
undertake an overnight sale of its remaining 31.5 percent stake
in Veda Group.
Sentiment was also supported by Medibank Private, which
proposed to raise between A$4.3 billion and A$5.5 billion in an
IPO, potentially making it the largest listing of a state-owned
company in nearly two decades.
It plans to sell up to 2.75 billion shares in a range of
A$1.55 to A$2.00.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index rose 33.07
points or 0.63 percent to 5,230.95, extending gains into a third
session and pulling further away from a two-month low hit late
last week.
PGG Wrightson led gains, climbing 3.6 percent to a
two-month high of NZ$0.43 ($0.34) after the agricultural
services company raised its earnings outlook for the current
year.
Fletcher Building edged up 1.2 percent to a
one-week high of NZ$8.82, as the construction supplies
manufacturer said it expected stronger earnings in 2014/15.
Other gainers included Contact Energy, which rose
2.5 percent to NZ$6.14, its highest since early 2011, while
outdoor wear maker Kathmandu climbed 2.1 percent to a
two-week high of NZ$2.99.