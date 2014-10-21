(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 21 Australian shares lost early gains to end little changed on Tuesday in weak volume after data showing China's economy grew in the third quarter at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis.

Economic growth in China, Australia's No.1 trading partner, slowed to a near-six-year low of 7.3 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier. The figure was slightly above market expectations for 7.2 percent, but down from 7.5 percent in the second quarter.

The S&P/ASX 200 index pared gains to end up 0.1 percent or 5.6 points at 5,325. The benchmark ended 0.9 percent higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended up 0.7 percent or 35.2 points at 5,233.12. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Alan Raybould)