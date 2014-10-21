SYDNEY Oct 22 Australian shares are seen
climbing on Wednesday, led higher by a Wall Street rally, while
BHP Billiton may also underpin the market as the global miner
said it was on track to meet its production guidance.
* Local share price index futures rose 1 percent, a
41-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark finished flat on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.5
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow
Jones gained more than 1 percent, while the Nasdaq added more
than 2 percent, thanks to better-than-expected results from
several major tech companies.
* Nickel hit a seven-month low and zinc slid to its weakest
in nearly four months overnight, while gold edged lower.
* BHP Billiton said it was on track to meet its
full-year iron ore production guidance after mining a record 62
million tonnes in the September quarter at its Australian
operations.
* Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens is due to
speak at the Annual General Meeting of the Australian Payments
and Clearing Association in Sydney later in the day.
* Senex Energy Ltd says its September quarter oil
revenue was down 14.9 percent quarter on quarter to A$42.4
million.
* Silver Lake Resources Ltd says it has entered
into an agreement with a private consortium for the sale of
Lakewood mill for a consideration of A$5.5 million in cash.
* G8 Education Ltd says it has acquired 20
childcare and education centres.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2222 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1941.28 1.96% 37.270
USD/JPY 107.06 0.08% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.227 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1249.35 0.02% 0.210
US CRUDE 82.81 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 16614.81 1.31% 215.14
ASIA ADRS 144.07 0.56% 0.81
-------------------------------------------------------------
